This stunning Aberdeen city centre flat, kitted out with an amazing home cinema theatre, could be yours for £375,000

Have you always wanted your own home cinema theatre? Or perhaps a view into your kitchen from above? Well, look no further.

The stunningly decorated Flat B of 13 James Street, Aberdeen has just gone on the market. And it could be yours for the small ask of £375,000.

The property, situated in the heart of the city’s harbour, forms part of a renovated historic warehouse that has been brought into modern times with a sleek makeover.

The property boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a modern open-plan kitchen with breakfast bar, a mezzanine floor kitted out with a stunning home cinema theatre as well as a utility room and office.

ASPC has described the property as “a hidden gem in the heart of Aberdeen” that is “exceptionally finished and designed to the highest standards”.

This includes polished concrete floors, oversized light fittings, subway style wall tiles and period bathroom fittings that create a modern and welcoming look.

It also has the latest technology, including wireless boosters for lighting, heating, music and TV.

A mezzanine balcony is accessed from the main living area via a wrought iron staircase where the entertainment area and home office are situated, with a partially glazed floor offering a modern feel and additional light into the kitchen below.