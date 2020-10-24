This striking modernist home in an Aberdeen suburb is on the market for offers over £1,700,000

It’s rare to see a property like this appearing on the market in Aberdeen, a city famed for its granite townhouses.

But this award-winning home is a perfect example of modern architecture and with its surround mix of landscaped and mature grounds, it’s not really a surprise that it’s ASPC’s most viewed property.

And while for many, this high-spec, low environmental impact home is the sort of thing that can only be purchased with a lottery win, it’s always good to have a nosey inside.

So without further delay, here we go.

Price over £1,700,000.

According to selling agents Ledingham Chalmers, this home, with its south-facing aspect is set in a quiet 0.4-acre woodland plot.

The exterior combines polished granite slabs, wide decked balconies and expansive glass to make the most of both winter and summer sun.

Not only that, but it also boasts multiple balconies on large granite patios.

This modern home is designed to have a low impact on the environment as well boating a high energy efficiency rating. It comes with underfloor heating across all three floors, high levels of insulation and aluminium-clad timber triple glazing throughout.

There’s also mechanical ventilation heat recovery system which circulates filtered fresh hair throughout. And of course, it comes with a smart lighting system and sate of the art dimming technology.

The ground floor consists of a large opening planning living and dining area, a separate dining room, and a utility room tucked away behind the kitchen complete the main bulk of this floor. To the rear of the property, there’s also a garden room/home office space.

Heading upstairs we have the property’s main lounge area as well as two good-sized bedrooms, one with an ensuite there other with jack and jill access to the family bathroom.

Both the bedrooms and lounge share access to this floor’s large balcony.

Moving upstairs to the second floor we find a massive master suite, with both a dressing area and ensuite complete with a full-size bath and shower area.

A second large bedroom on this floor also comes with an ensuite and dressing area.

Both these rooms share access to this level’s balcony.

Outside the property, there’s a large garage capable of accommodating three cars, plus storage.