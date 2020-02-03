This north-east charity wants your old Christmas jumpers – here’s where you can donate them

A north-east charity is appealing for old Christmas jumpers to be donated to its worthy cause.

AberNecessities is collecting festive jumpers which would be suitable for children.

Launched last spring, it aims to support underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with essential items they may need to care for babies and children.

Now the charity will collect garments to pass along to those who can make use of them when the festive period rolls around again at the end of the year.

🚨 PLEASE DON’T CHUCK THAT CHRISTMAS JUMPER OUT 🚨 #nochildshouldgowithout #christmas #prep2020 Posted by AberNecessities on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

To do this, drop-off points have been set up at the Meet the Meat butcher in Cove, and in Ellon at the Tolbooth Pub, and they will be open from today to Friday for people to leave their donations.

The charity said no other forms of donation can be accepted at the sites where the Christmas jumpers will be picked up.