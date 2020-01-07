This north-east castle could be yours for just £130,000

A north-east castle hailed as one of the cheapest in Scotland remains unsold three years after being listed for purchase.

Knockhall Castle in Newburgh has been on the market since the start of 2017 and is available for offers over £130,000.

The historic building, which currently has no roof, sits near the mouth of the River Ythan and is owned by Nicholas Schellenberg who was handed the keys to the property as a 21st birthday gift.

It was constructed by Lord Sinclair of Newburgh in 1565 and was destroyed in a fire nearly 200 years later.

A ruined structure, it has failed to find a buyer despite being listed as one of the cheapest castles in Scotland.

Estate agents Savills has been tasked with selling it to the right developer or home owner and insists it is a property that can be used as a home or turned into a business.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “The castle and site at Knockhall have been responsibly stabilised by the current owner, who is something of an expert on the restoration of ancient buildings.

“It now just remains for the right buyer to become inspired to create an amazing home and/or business.”

The three-storey towerhouse is steeped in Aberdeenshire history and tradition and, after it was built, it was the family home of the Sinclair family.

It was built for their son Henry, the future 6th Lord Sinclair, but was devastated by a blaze in about 1734, forcing them to move elsewhere.

Knockhall Castle has been in ruins since then, though its stone walls have remained upright.

Boydell Architecture has highlighted the best option for the building as a conversion into a home.

The site also consists of a courtyard and overlooks the River Ythan.

Knockhall is on Historic Scotland’s Castle Restoration and is a B-listed building, meaning any potential buyers need to preserve the history of the site.

Owner Mr Schellenberg has previously described how he wanted to transform the structure but added: “Restoration can become a bottomless money pit with each succeeding generation spending vast amounts of money trying to finish the job.”