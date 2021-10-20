RAF Lossiemouth jet diverts to Aberdeen following ‘technical issue’

A RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet has had to make an unexpected landing in Aberdeen.

People in the Granite City reported hearing the aircraft at about 2.30pm today.

The military has now confirmed a technical issue with the plane forced it to land at Aberdeen.

It is understood air force engineers are on their way to Aberdeen Airport to inspect the RAF jet.

A RAF spokesman said: “A Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth on a routine training sortie had a technical issue leading to a precautionary landing at the nearest suitable airfield, which was Aberdeen.

“The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine.”

The RAF did not confirm what the technical issue that caused the Typhoon to land was.

What missions do Typhoons fly?

Typhoons based at RAF Lossiemouth are the UK’s first line of defence against aerial attacks from overseas.

Flight crews are constantly ready on the Moray coast to scramble to potential intruders approaching the country’s airspace.

They can reach up to double to speed of sound to track and intercept unidentified aircraft, usually over the North Sea.

Most of the operations are in response to Russian planes but they also get scrambled to any unidentified aircraft approaching the UK that is not communicating with air traffic control, which can pose a danger to other planes operating in the same area.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth are also currently deployed to Cyprus as part of the UK’s fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The jets also take part in Nato air policing missions with other nations to defend the airspace of allies with recent detachments taking place in Lithuania, Romania and Iceland.