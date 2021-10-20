Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAF Lossiemouth jet diverts to Aberdeen following ‘technical issue’

By David Mackay
20/10/2021, 3:50 pm Updated: 20/10/2021, 4:11 pm
A Typhoon jet was heard over Aberdeen. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet has had to make an unexpected landing in Aberdeen.

People in the Granite City reported hearing the aircraft at about 2.30pm today.

The military has now confirmed a technical issue with the plane forced it to land at Aberdeen.

It is understood air force engineers are on their way to Aberdeen Airport to inspect the RAF jet.

A Typhoon jet taking off from RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A RAF spokesman said: “A Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth on a routine training sortie had a technical issue leading to a precautionary landing at the nearest suitable airfield, which was Aberdeen.

“The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine.”

The RAF did not confirm what the technical issue that caused the Typhoon to land was.

What missions do Typhoons fly?

Typhoons based at RAF Lossiemouth are the UK’s first line of defence against aerial attacks from overseas.

Flight crews are constantly ready on the Moray coast to scramble to potential intruders approaching the country’s airspace.

They can reach up to double to speed of sound to track and intercept unidentified aircraft, usually over the North Sea.

One of the Russian planes tracked by RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons in August 2021. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

Most of the operations are in response to Russian planes but they also get scrambled to any unidentified aircraft approaching the UK that is not communicating with air traffic control, which can pose a danger to other planes operating in the same area.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth are also currently deployed to Cyprus as part of the UK’s fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The jets also take part in Nato air policing missions with other nations to defend the airspace of allies with recent detachments taking place in Lithuania, Romania and Iceland.