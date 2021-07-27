Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

This is when expert forecasters predict thunderstorms will hit Aberdeen as yellow weather warning issued

By Lauren Taylor
27/07/2021, 9:00 am
Yellow rain warning issued for north-east
Yellow rain warning issued for north-east

Thunderstorms are expected to hit areas across the north-east tomorrow (July 28) after weeks of sun and high temperatures.

Rain is due across Aberdeen throughout the day on Wednesday, however, from 10am it is thought that thunderstorms will hit the Granite City until roughly 12noon.

At that time there is a 60% chance of rain, which increases to 70% at 11am. The thunder is expected to ease at midday, however, there is still a chance of rain later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across the north and north-east from Midnight on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday morning.

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for most of the north and north-east.

Persistent rainfall, which will be heavy at times, may lead to localised flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office advised that some homes and businesses could be flooded, driving conditions may be difficult and there is a chance of possible power cuts.

Sepa issued flood warnings across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire yesterday as heavy rain is expected across the next few days.

The worst of the rain is forecast to hit the hills towards the south end of Aberdeenshire.

There is a thunderstorm warning in place for today  (Tuesday) over the Highlands and parts of central Scotland, but the worst of the weather is expected to hit Aberdeen and the surrounding areas on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain will spread across Scotland from the southwest during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This will become slow moving across the warning area through Wednesday, with heavy and persistent periods of rain leading to accumulations of 100-120 mm in some locations.

“The rain will ease on Wednesday night before clearing southward on Thursday morning.”