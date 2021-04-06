‘This is so sad’: Readers react to news that Aberdeen’s Disney store is to close permanently

People across the north-east have been sharing fond memories of the once popular Disney store in Aberdeen.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that the much loved Disney store in city’s Bon Accord centre was to remain closed after lockdown.

The news comes as other businesses across the city also said they will not be able to re-open following lockdown.

Stores such as Debenhams, Topshop, New Look, Wallis, Burton, Hobbs, Dorothy Perkins, Kurt Geiger and Jigsaw will all be closing in Aberdeen.

Posting on social media, hundreds of people from across the north have been sharing their memories of the once hugely busy shop.

Kath Hearns posted: “So sad, fantastic shop for the kids, spent many an hour in there with my granddaughter, need a petition to keep it open.”

Gillian McDonald wrote: “This is so sad. My kids used to love it as well as my nieces nephew & others. There will be next to nothing left in Bon Accord.”

Katie Burns commented: “Robyn, favorite place ever when we were little! Do you remember at the back there was the big screen, and the pyramid of plush toys?”

Cara Coull said: “Such a same I go to the shop for the magical experience so much more fun buying in a store.”

The hugely popular store is to close its doors for good following a year of lockdown😢 Posted by The Press and Journal on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Rebecca Watt added: “What… noooooo. I couldn’t wait to take my daughter there for the first time!”

Christine N Martin Gray posted: “Loved taking kids to this shop, gave them bit of Disney, not so sure things going in the right direction. Let’s all be robots stay in and shop online… starting to sound very dull.”

While other social users reacted to yet another shop closure in the city.

Alison Woodier said: “Crazy! Aberdeen is going to have no shops left at this rate, so sad to see all these stores closing and people losing their jobs. We are going the right direction to being a ghost town.”

Lauren Jessica added: “It’s a crazy decision considering it looks like both Glasgow stores and the pop up in Livingston staying open when only a 40 minute drive to Glasgow?

“Feel so bad for all the staff and especially the manager who had been there a long time and put her all into that store and absolutely adored her job!”