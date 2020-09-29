This amazing seven-bedroom granite home could be yours for offers over £800,000

To say this Aberdeen property is of a high standard is a bit of an understatement, it really is something truly spectacular.

Nestled in one of the city’s most sought after streets, Bayview Road, this home spans three spacious floors – all complete with beautiful period features.

Despite extensive modernisation throughout, these features have been preserved and restored to their original standard which has retained the properties charm.

Key details

Address: 20 Bayview Road, Aberdeen, AB15 4EY

7 bedrooms

4 living rooms

2 bathrooms

332m2

You can watch a video tour of the property here

Council tax band H

Ground Floor

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers

The wow factor is obvious from the moment you walk through the front door. A tiled floor and glass doors flood this area with light. Off this area is the drawing room which faces out to the front of the property.

The fireplace provides a beautiful focal point for the room, with the bay windows providing views out over the front garden.

Moving towards the rear of the property, the dining room has a similar set up with a fireplace and bay windows looking out over the rear. French doors provide access to the garden and patio area.

The modern kitchen with eye-catching extractor hood was designed and installed by Kitchen International. Little additions include hidden sockets and an appliance drawer fitted with additional electric points, a Quooker boiling water tap and speakers integrated into the ceiling.

Moving further back in the property we come to the more informal family dining area, with a wall-mounted TV, ample storage and more ceiling-mounted speakers. Off this room is access to the utility room and stairs leading up to a multi-use space which could serve as an office, playroom or home gym.

First Floor

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers

Up the wide carpeted stairs with carved wooden balustrades and you will find four bedrooms as well as a large family bathroom all off the main landing.

The master bedroom, with views out of a large bay window to the front of the property, has intricate ceiling cornices as well as a feature fireplace.

A second bedroom has a large window overlooking the rear garden.

Two of the bedrooms on this floor are currently being used for other functions – one as a large dressing room with ample floor to ceiling closets, the other as a high spec office with bespoke units and plenty of electrical outlets.

The large family bathroom features a walk-in shower, his and her sinks as well as a free-standing bath.

Second Floor

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers

Heading upstairs again we have an area perfect for kids or young adults, with two large double bedrooms, and a living room area. There’s also a sizeable shower room here with spectacular views over the city.

Both the bedrooms on this floor feature built-in storage and comfy window seats to make the most of the views. The third room, which is marketed as a bedroom, is currently set up as a comfy lounge with a wall-mounted desk, storage and comfy sofas.

Outside

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers © Courtesy Ledingham Chalmers

This property features two private garden areas, one to the front, the other to the rear.

The well-landscaped front garden features planting and shrubs to frame the property and the path from the street.

The rear garden has a large patio area with views over a low maintenance lawn, shrubs and fruit trees. An electrical point halfway down the garden could work for either pond or an outdoor entertainment set-up.

At the bottom of the garden, and accessed via private lane is the good-sized garage. The lane itself is accessed by an electric gate.