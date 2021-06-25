‘This action is irresponsible, dangerous and costly’: Aberdeen City Council condemn surge in flytipping at recycling points

North-east residents have been condemned for illegally dumping their waste at local recycling points.

Aberdeen City Council has recorded a significant increase in fly tipping incidents; particularly at local recycling points across the region.

Taking to Twitter, council officials shared an image highlighting the scale of issue whilst appealing to local residents to act responsibly.

Their appeal comes just weeks after figures obtained by the Press and Journal and Evening Express found one in 220 fly tipping incidents across the north and north-east resulted in a fine over the last 12 months.

Councillor Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental spokesman, urged those responsible to make use of facilities available across the region before turning to crime.

He said: “Dumping large items at recycling points is fly tipping. It is disappointing that people choose to dispose of their waste illegally in this manner.

“The council offers a bulky uplift service and has four household waste and recycling centres in the city which are free to use, open seven days a week and as such there is ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.”

He added: “This action is irresponsible, dangerous and costly.

“We would also advise householders to ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their Waste Carrier’s Registration but also, importantly, that they ask where the waste is to be disposed of and check that it is going to a licensed facility.

“This also applies where tradespeople undertake work on behalf of the householder such as installing a driveway or a new bathroom or gardening work.”

Fraction of fly tipping prosecuted

Local authorities across the north have seen a surge in reports of rubbish being dumped in city streets and country lanes since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Councils across the region saw reports surge by nearly 20% with more than 5,551 incidents taking place.

In January, a layby on the A92 near Kincorth became a hotspot for fly tippers aiming to offload their unwanted possessions.

Dozens of glass bottles, Christmas trees, boiler units and window frames were among the items recovered from the site, located a mere 10 minutes away from the nearest recycling centre.

More than 150 tyres were dumped at a Highland beauty spot in March.

The types were discovered on the edge of the A890 Achnasheen to Auchtertyre road near to the Attadale Estate at Strathcarron.

Police launched an appeal for information as Highland Council officials faced a bill of £2,143 to tidy up the mess.

Despite growing concerns surrounding the issue, prosecution against offenders remains low.

Just 25 fines were issued against offenders in Aberdeen – with 12 in Moray alone, eight in the Highlands and five in Aberdeenshire.