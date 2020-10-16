This beautiful Aberdeen home with period features and views across the Dee is on the market for £550,000

This granite home in Aberdeen is about as cute a property we’ve featured this year.

Whinnyfold, as the stained-glass window above the door proudly proclaims, has retained many of its period features.

The three-bedroom, three public room dwellinghouse in Bieldside is on the market for offers over £550,000.

An ornate stained glass door leads from the entrance vestibule into the reception hall, with doors to the left and right leading through to the family and sitting rooms, with doors in the rear heading through to the dining and kitchen areas.

The sitting room is certainly going to impress prospective buyers with its wooden flooring, feature fireplace and views over the 0.375-acre grounds and the Dee Valley beyond.

The family room is flooded with light through the large south-facing windows, and a feature log burner is sure to keep you warm this winter.

Heading to the rear of the property, we first come to an informal dining area, complete with gas-fuelled fire nestled in a granite fireplace. A home office area has been built into a storage area, and can easily be hidden away behind bi-fold doors.

The heart of this home has to be the kitchen/breakfasting room. A range of solid oak wall and base units with co-ordinating worktops line the room. A stunning Aga provides a focal point for the kitchen and will be included in the sale.

The kitchen also provides access to a laundry/utility room area, as well as the garden through a set of french doors.

While you head up the pitch pine stairs to check out the bedrooms and bathroom, you’re bound to find yourself distracted by the stunning stained-glass mezzanine window.

Both the master and second bedroom are south facing with stunning views across the Dee. Bedroom three at the rear is also a good-sized double. Completing the upstairs is a bathroom with shower and roll-top bath.

According to the selling agents, this property would be “an excellent opportunity for those looking for a charming family home with period features in the suburb of Bieldside and internal inspection is strongly recommended to fully appreciate the warm and comfortable ambience on offer”.