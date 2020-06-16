Thirty license applications received in one week from north-east pubs and restaurants

Thirty north-east pubs, restaurants and cafes applied for licenses to expand their business to include outdoor seating within the space of a week, a north-east local authority has said.

Aberdeenshire Council is allowing premises across the region to apply to alter its operational plan, which includes serving areas under licensing rules.

Under Scottish Government guidelines for easing lockdowns, pubs and restaurants will be able to open outdoor areas for customers, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

To prepare for re-opening, a number of businesses have been applying for licenses to the local authority – with 30 approaching the council for a license in the space of one week.

The council said it was looking to push through applications quicker, hoping to deal with them within one to two weeks.

Consultation processes still need to be followed which advertises the intent for a license for a week, with Police Scotland also contacted to make sure there are no safety concerns.

The licenses will allow places to open their car parks and outdoor space as seating areas.

Licences will be valid for two weeks, and can easily be renewed at the end of this period if needed, as circumstances around lockdown change.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are working with businesses to support them in a variety of ways during these challenging times which is why we are making the licensing process as quick and straightforward as possible so that hospitality businesses such as cafes, bars and restaurants can apply to operate outdoors whilst physically distancing safely once we move into the second phase of the Scottish Government’s route map.”

Councillor Brian Topping, licensing board convener, added: “If people have a beer garden, they will be able to open again, but we’ve got to have social distancing in place.

“The board and I wanted to do everything we can to support the trade during these difficult times.

“As someone who has worked in the trade, I’m delighted to be giving a helping hand to businesses at this time and it’s great that 30 have applied for licenses within a week. I would encourage others to apply if they wish to do so.

“It will give them a chance to get up and running when the time is right and make some well-earned money.

“It will also give the local community the chance to get out and have a social drink, albeit following the strict social distancing guidelines.”