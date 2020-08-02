Thirteen new cases of coronavirus in north-east recorded

Thirteen new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the north-east today.
Figures released by the Scottish Government show there have been 1,470 positive tests in the NHS Grampian area – an increase of 13 from yesterday.
Scotland-wide there have been 31 new positive cases – but no new reported deaths.
There are currently 25 people being treated in the region’s hospitals with confirmed Covid-19.
A total of three people were in intensive care last night with confirmed Covid-19.
Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 366,025 people in Scotland tested for coronavirus.
