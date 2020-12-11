Third positive Covid case identified at Aberdeen secondary school

A third confirmed case of Covid-19 has been reported at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Parents of pupils at Lochside Academy have been informed of the latest case, which affects a junior pupil.

The latest diagnosis is the third in as many weeks at the school.

Efforts to trace close contacts are under way.

Pupils who have not been identified as close contacts have been told they are to attend school as normal unless advised differently.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Neil Hendry said: “I realise that this news may be unsettling.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within Lochside Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place which were commended by the health protection team (HPT).

“The strength of the control measures has enabled the HPT to advise that the school remain open.”

The new case comes after cases were identified at the school last Friday, with the first case reported at the end of November.

The main symptoms of Covid-19 are: - A new continuous cough - A fever or high temperature - A loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste

Pupils who develop symptoms of Covid-19 are asked to begin a period of 10 days self-isolation and to book a test.

All other household members are to also self-isolate but for the longer time of 14 days.