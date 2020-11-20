Third Aberdeen bar ordered to remove TVs by council

A third bar in Aberdeen has been asked to remove its TVs.

The Golden Tee on North Balnagask Road, Torry, has been given a notice of direction by Aberdeen City Council to remove all television screens and any “similar recording equipment” from the venue.

It comes after The Draft Project and The Spider’s Web were both given a notice of direction from the local authority.

The direction came into effect yesterday and will continue until December 10.

It is designed to prevent an increased risk to public health during the televising of sporting and any other events, so as to ensure social distancing is observed.

Measures have been taken against the bars following Scotland’s win against Serbia, where videos emerged of fans not following public health guidance on physical distancing.