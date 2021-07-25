Think you can spot a phishing email? Take our quick quiz to find out

In an increasingly online world we are often just one click away from catastrophe.

Many people believe they wouldn’t fall for a phishing fraud – but scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in their methods.

Often it can be hard to tell the fakes from the real deal.

What to watch out for

However, there are often hints – some subtle, and others less so, to look out for.

Strange emails addresses or URLs

If they have copied a firm’s branding, small flaws in the design may reveal it’s not real

Generic greetings – if it’s genuine they’d likely call you by your name.

Asking for personal details

Creating a sense of urgency in a bid to get you to click on a link

On its website Advice Direct Scotland says other clues include offering a free trial for a product and then asking for payment details to complete the order.

Report scammers to police

The advice hub also warns people to be wary of emails from people they have never heard of claiming they have won a competition they don’t remember entering, as well as emails that offer investment opportunities with guaranteed returns.

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of a scam can contact police on 101

Take our quiz to see if you can tell the difference between a real email and one sent by phishing fraudsters.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.