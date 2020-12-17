‘Think twice before meeting up’: North-east health chief’s warning over Christmas Covid rules

North-east health chiefs have urged people to “think twice” about meeting up with friends and family over Christmas, amid fears a relaxation of Covid rules could trigger more cases.

Rules will be temporarily eased from December 23-27 to allow eight people from three households to meet up indoors.

Government ministers from across the UK opted to keep the relaxation despite concerns it could help the disease spread.

However, with cases rising in the north-east, and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire moving to level three restrictions from tomorrow, there are fears the four-day “Christmas bubble” rule could accelerate community transmission.

Susan Webb, NHS Grampian’s director of public health, admitted the area’s position is “not great” and said case numbers are rising among the most vulnerable groups.

And she pleaded with the public to only take advantage of the rules if they really have to.

“Over the past couple of weeks we have seen a big change,” Ms Webb said.

“Shops have been busy and people have been going to pubs and restaurants.

“What we have also seen is an increase in spikes within our communities. At the moment, around half of our cases here are not linked to known outbreaks.

“That means the virus is in our communities and is spreading.

“The more people meet up, the more opportunity the virus has to spread.

“It is a real concern given the pressure on the health and social care system coming into winter. If we see an increase in Covid cases, that puts an added burden on the service and the staff.

“Worryingly, we are also seeing rising cases among the older population. They are the ones who are most vulnerable which is likely to sadly lead to an increasing number of deaths.

“The thing about Grampian, and Aberdeen in particular, is we have been in this situation before. We know what we need to do and we can do it again.

“This is a real plea to our communities to think twice and really limit your social interactions over the Christmas period. Keep them small and for as short a time as possible.

“This is not a great position to be in, heading into Christmas with a rising number of cases. The key message has to be moving up a level helps. It reduces the amount of travel and restricts some of the activities which have contributed to it.

“However, it is not instead of existing measures – it’s in addition to them. If we don’t want this increase to continue, we have to stick to them. If we don’t, we may end up facing an even more serious situation which none of us want.”

Ms Webb suggested people could still meet up – but minimise the risks by doing so outdoors and only for a short time.

© NHS Grampian

“Christmas is a time when we traditionally get together and we are really conscious that we are asking people to do something really different this year,” she said.

“You are allowed to form a bubble over those four days but we would ask you to think twice about whether that is the right thing for you to do.

“Our message is to not meet up in person unless you absolutely have to. The really important bit is having the conversation, and you can do that as well using technology as you can face to face.

“If you are thinking about visiting family at Christmas, particularly if they are vulnerable, we are asking you to isolate yourself beforehand.

“You can’t see the virus in the community and you don’t know who may be infected. People who are infected might not even know it because their symptoms might not have appeared.

“There is no time to let our guard down.

“The FACTS messaging we have repeated is well known, and we are asking people to continue to follow that.

“There are things you can do that are less of a risk. If you do want to meet up, try and do it outdoors and go for a walk. Fresh air and ventilation reduces the risk of transmission.

“Restrict who you are socialising with, stay close to home and don’t travel unless it’s essential.”

Read More