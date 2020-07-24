Head for the hills to find summit special in north-east

There are over 30 Munros and Corbetts to bag in Aberdeenshire alone.

Whether you’re taking on the challenge of your first Munro or touring the 282 Munros found in Scotland, you expect breath-taking views looking out over some of the region’s most striking landscapes.

As part of VisitAberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign, we’ve rounded up a selection of Munros to bag during your next outing, as well as nearby food and drink suggestions. But be sure to check for the opening hours of the business ahead of your visit.

Walkers from far and wide travel to the north-east, eager to tick off four of the highest mountains in the UK including Ben Macdui, Braeriach, Cairn Toul and Sgor an Lochain Uaine. And we can’t forget the mighty Lochnagar.

Lochnagar – also known as Beinn Chiochan in Gaelic – is found on the Balmoral Estate and stands as one of the most popular Munros in Scotland with walkers, climbers and mountaineers.

Food and drink suggestions in the local area include: Douneside House, Tarland, The Commercial Hotel, The Square, Tarland, and The Fife Arms, Mar Road, Braemar.

For those after a challenge, the Lairig Ghru is Scotland’s most famous mountain pass covering 19 miles of outstanding natural beauty from Braemar to Aviemore. But Hiking the Lairig Ghru is no easy feat, taking roughly eight to 10 hours to complete the trail through wild terrain.

Creag Choinnich is also close by, which is home to the oldest recorded hill race dating back to 1064. This is still an annual tradition, which Queen Victoria attended in 1850 as part of the Braemar Highland Games.

Red squirrels, small woodland birds and buzzards are easily seen year round on the 3.8km trail. Wild flowers can also be spotted along with minibeasts, pine martens, bees, dragonflies and damselflies, red deer, other birds of prey and creatures of the night.

If you fancy venturing further afield for a delicious meal, pay a visit to The Lodge on the Loch, Aboyne Loch Golf Centre, Aboyne; Buchanan Bistro, Woodend Barn, Burn O’Bennie Road, Banchory; Finzean Estate Tearoom, Balnaboth Steading, Finzean, Banchory.

Driving from Aberdeen to Inverurie, you’ll see the peaks of Bennachie towering high in the Aberdeenshire skyline.

Bennachie offers a contrasting route, taking you from ancient forest through heathery inclines and exposed rock before you reach Oxen Craig (the highest point).

After working up an appetite, visitors could head to Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel, Chapel of Garioch, Inverurie and Meldrum House, Oldmeldrum.

For more information on the Munros and hills listed, visit yourabdn.com

