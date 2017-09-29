Thieves target popular Aberdeen restaurant again

A popular Aberdeen fish restaurant has been targeted by thieves for the second time in nine days.

Armed with a bag of tools, a thief threw a paving slab through a window at the Ashvale Fish Restaurant in Great Western Road at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

The hooded man ransacked two offices before making off with a cream-coloured laptop worth £500, which belongs to the shops operations director Stuart Devine.

The thief also used tools to try to open an empty safe – which was open – causing damage to a wall.

He said: “It’s pure stupidy and has caused us expense. We don’t keep any cash there overnight so it was a wasted expedition. It’s a worry that this guy is walking the streets of Aberdeen at 11pm at night with a bag of tools.”

PC Vicki Shepherd of the Whinhill Community Policing Team said: “If anyone recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area or if anyone has any information on this incident please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting officer number A2847.”

On September 19, thieves stole one of the shop’s delivery vans. It was later recovered by police.