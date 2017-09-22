Thieves swipe 32-inch television from North-east caravan

Thieves got into a caravan and stole a 32in television in a North-east town.

The break-in took place at the South Links Caravan Park in Montrose at some point in the 24 hours leading up to 11am on Wednesday.

Offenders forced open the window and fled with the TV.

Police Scotland have appealed for help in catching those responsible.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Although the area of the park that the caravan was situated in is fairly secluded, it is possible that the person or people responsible may have been seen carrying the stolen item, or perhaps they could have been in the park earlier in the day.

“If you have any information which could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/24611/17.”