Thieves steal wallets and phones from musicians at Aberdeen church

Musicians had their wallets and phones stolen while performing at an Aberdeen church.

The Grampian Concert Orchestra (GCO) were performing at Ferryhill Church on Saturday night when the items were stolen.

Police have launched an investigation and the musicians have branded those who targeted them “scum.”

A statement on the GCO Facebook page said: “GCO would like to warn all music and drama performers in Aberdeen area, that last night, the green room at our Ferryhill concert venue was targeted by scum who stole wallets and phones during our concert.

“If anyone is offered a new mobile under suspicious circumstances in the next few days, especially in the Ferryhill area, please notify police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101.

“Performers, please secure your green room during your performance or bring all valuables with you on stage.

“To the scum of the earth who did this most of the phones and cash you stole were from lovely kind people, who were bringing musical joy to their local community.

“When was the last time you did something positive for your community?”

Police said it happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, November 2 at the church on Fonthill Road.

PC Steven Goldie from the West End Community Policing Team who is leading the inquiry said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen person(s) acting suspicously in the area last night.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous and quote incident number 3868 of November 2.