Thieves steal trinkets from north-east graveside

Callous thieves stole trinkets from a grave in a north-east cemetery, sparking a police probe.

Loved ones discovered that an ornamental rose and other mementos were taken from a grave at Brechin Cemetery at some point between 1pm on August 17 and 3.45pm the following day.

Among the stolen items are a metal and ceramic ornamental rose and two plastic jars in the shape of footballs with solar lights in them.

A small model bus was also taken.

The items were fixed in place and police said thieves would have needed to go to the effort of removing screws in order to swipe them.

A Police Scotland spokesman appealed for anyone with information about the theft – or who has seen items matching the description of the stolen objects – to get in touch.

He added: “These items are not hugely valuable in monetary terms, but are obviously extremely important to the family of the deceased.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/21766/19.”