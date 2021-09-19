Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Thieves steal alcohol and cigarettes in overnight Alford Co-op raid

By Kirstin Tait
19/09/2021, 3:18 pm Updated: 19/09/2021, 3:30 pm
The Co-op in Alford. Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Alcohol and cigarettes have been stolen following a break-in and theft at the Co-op in Alford.

Police believe a silver or grey vehicle was used in the break-in which took place at the Co-op on Mart Road in the Aberdeenshire village at about 2am on Sunday morning.

Officers say “a quantity” of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen as a result, but have not been able to provide a value of the items taken.

Now, police are urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie said: “We believe a silver or grey vehicle was used by those involved and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.

“Our inquiries are currently ongoing, which includes reviewing CCTV and I would urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to review it to see if they have information that could assist us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 480 of September 19.”

 