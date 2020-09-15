Thieves steal more than £2,000 of kit from north-east golf clubs

Thieves have targeted golfers at two north-east clubs – making off with more than £2,000 of kit.

Two sets of golf clubs were stolen within the space of an hour from Elgin Golf Club and Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth on Friday.

Today the thefts were described as “disgusting” and disappointing”.

In the first incident, the thieves struck as a golfer enjoyed a drink in the clubhouse at Lossiemouth after finishing his round – leaving his clubs outside the front entrance.

The Taylormade clubs and bag were taken, although the buggy was left behind.

Now the club has released CCTV of the potential culprits after ruling out that the bag was taken accidentally.

A spokesman for the club said: “It’s horrible to think that things like this still happen in this day and age and it’s pretty sad to see.

“We now have no doubt that they were stolen because we have made appeals on social media to see if they were taken accidentally.

“The whole of the club really feel for the person whose clubs were taken and we are helping police as much as we can with their inquiries.

“We are just disappointed and disgusted this has happened.”

The owner is urging fellow golfers and locals to watch out for them being sold on.

The theft happened at about 5.15pm.

At around the same time, between 5.15pm and 6.15pm, a junior player at Elgin Golf Club had his clubs and bag stolen from the clubhouse.

These were a set of clubs in a black and white Taylormade bag.

In total, the equipment is valued at more than £2,000.

The spokesman for Moray Golf Club club added: “As soon as it happened we informed all of our members by e-mail and let them know we had a potential theft and to be extra vigilant.

“We also publicised it on social media so other golf clubs around the area so that they can be made aware of what happened.”

Police have not formally linked the crimes but due to the similar nature of the thefts this could be a possibility.

PC Scot Hector said: “We have several lines of ongoing inquiries into these thefts.

“Anyone at these golf clubs at the times of the theft who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.