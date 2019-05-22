Thieves steal 55 lambs from north-east field

Police are appealing for witnesses after 55 lambs were stolen from a north-east field.

The animals were taken from the Keith area between the beginning of April and May 14.

Investigating Officer PC Tomas Spracklen said: “The owner of the sheep had been regularly checking on his livestock for their welfare during this period however hadn’t realised that lambs were missing until 14 May.

“The lambs were stolen from a field near to Wellfield in the Newmill area of Keith and they were a mix of Texel and Suffolk cross lambs with a blue mark in the middle of their back, as well as relevant ear tags.

“Although it is a wide time frame, it would be very helpful if the public could take a moment to think back and contact us if they recall any unusual activity or vehicles in the area that could be relevant to this inquiry.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4654 of 14 May.”