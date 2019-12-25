Thieves raid shed in north-east and flee with tools worth £6,000

Thieves raided an industrial shed in the north-east and fled with tools worth £6,000.

Police said today the incident happened in the Ladysbridge area of Banff at some point between 4pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday.

The intruders stole power tools and machinery worth a total of £6,000.

DI Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area, as well as anyone with information on individuals potentially trying to sell such items over the past few days.

“I would also urge members of the public to check their own outbuildings and make sure they are secure, especially at this time of year when the darker nights might embolden some potential would-be thieves.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident 1199 of 22 December or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.