Thieves raid north-east councillors hotel and steal precious family jewellery

A north-east councillor has hit out after thieves stole jewellery given to her by her late mum on the anniversary of her death.

Ellon and district councillor Gillian Owen was on holiday in Portugal when thieves broke into her hotel room.

Among items stolen from the Scottish Conservative were a pair of earrings which had belonged to her mum, Marian Clark, who passed away a year ago on Saturday after battling with Alzheimer’s.

Gillian, who is holidaying with her husband Steve, had booked a trip away to Albufeira through firm On The Beach after her initial getaway was cancelled following the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

After the break-in, she contacted Portguese police, who are now investigating the incident.

She said: “I was really upset. Earrings my dad had made for my mum were part of the stuff that was stolen.

“The people who did it had jacked the door open and broke in. They broke the zips on our suitcases.

“They were both locked and we think they used the same item to open the suitcases as the door.

“I didn’t have a huge amount of jewellery on me, just some sentimental stuff which was quite upsetting.

“We were thinking about my mother because she had died a year ago, the same day our room was broken into.”

Despite the horrible experience, Mrs Owen said she was still trying to enjoy her holiday.

She said: “Portuguese police have been brilliant. I went to the reception and told them I wanted police here and they arrived within 10 minutes. We also visited the police station and the officer we saw was really nice and we were able to make a crime report.

“We had wanted to go away so we were away for the first anniversary of my mum’s death. I didn’t want to be at home that day.

“This holiday has been a disaster from the start, but we are trying to have a good time.”

A spokeswoman for On the Beach said: “Our advice would always be to notify us as well as the hotel, and, of course, make an official report at the local police station.”