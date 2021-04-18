Thieves make off with tools and cause damage totalling £3,000 at Royal Deeside Railway

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused at a popular north-east heritage site after it was targeted by thieves.

Royal Deeside Railway, an award-winning Victorian station preservation complex, said the break-in and theft of tools and broken windows totalled up to £3,000.

The damage was discovered by staff on Sunday morning at the site in Milton of Crathes, Banchory.

Windows were found broken on one diesel locomotive and a work wagon, while a battery powered reciprocating saw and rail saw were stolen.

The railway is now looking to raise £3,000 to replace the items taken which are essential in bringing a new platform into service, and also to replace the laminated windows that were smashed in the break-in.

Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “It’s sickening to think someone would do this to a voluntary organisation that gives so much back to our community.

“The society deserves great praise for the work they have done at West Lodge and for this to be hampered by a few senseless individuals is appalling.

“There is absolutely no place for mindless acts of theft and vandalism like this in our community.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information to please contact the police immediately.”