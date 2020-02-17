Thieves swipe charity tins in ‘callous’ crime at Aberdeen mosque

Thieves swiped two charity tins in what police have described as a “callous” crime at an Aberdeen mosque.

Police said thieves stole the tins from Syed Shah Mustafa Mosque on Crown Terrace, Aberdeen, at 1.30am today.

Officers said witnesses saw two men wearing dark clothing in the area at the time of the theft.

PC Alicia Davis of the city centre and Rosemount community policing team said: “This is a callous crime.

“I am keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen these two males or who has private CCTV which may assist our inquiries.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 221 of February 17, or report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111