Thieves cause £600 of damage to Aberdeen cafe … and only steal £5

An Aberdeen cafe is facing a hefty repair bill after thieves broke in and made away with just £5.

Foodstory in the city centre was broken into in the early hours of Thursday – the second time the eatery has been targeted in less than a year.

Police were called to the vegetarian and vegan cafe on Thistle Street at around 4am.

It was previously targeted by thieves in May last year, when a window was smashed and its till and tip jar were taken.

At the time the eatery had to pay £500 to have the window completely repaired.

The repair of the cafe’s front door could now cost more than £600 to fix after the latest incident.

Manager Phoebe Lyle said: “They only got £5 worth of five pence coins and a key fob.

“There was glass everywhere when the police came.

“It seemed very opportunistic because people knew we would be shut on January 1.

“The last time we had a break-in they stole our tips, but our manager Emma Hietanen hid them this time so they couldn’t get them.”

Foodstory’s owner Sandy McKinnon added: “While they only stole £5, the repair of the door may cost us between £600 to £650.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers were investigating the incident and appealed for anyone with information on the break-in to come forward.

The spokesman said: “Police were called at around 4am yesterday following reports of a break-in at a premises on Thistle Street in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0486 of January 2.”

Foodstory has been operating in the city since 2013, when it was set up following a kickstarter campaign.

It mainly serves vegan and vegetarian options, as well as catering for different types of dietary requirements such as gluten free.

Despite the break-in, the cafe remained open for business as usual throughout the day yesterday.