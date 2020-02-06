Thieves break into shop on grounds of north-east football club and steal sweets

Police are hunting for thieves who broke into a shop on the grounds of a north-east football club and stole sweets.

The theft, at the home ground of Buckie Thistle Football Club, at Victoria Park, is reported to have happened between 9am on Monday and 7pm yesterday.

The building was also damaged during the break-in.

FANS NOTICEDue to 2 break-ins recently to our pie shop it will not be available for tonight’s match SO we will open… Posted by Buckie Thistle Football Club on Wednesday, 5 February 2020

Constable Sean Gulland said: “Buckie Thistle FC is important to the local community and we will take all steps possible to identify those responsible.

“I’m appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 973 of 5 February.”