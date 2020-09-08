Reward offered after thieves try to steal £70,000 high-performance cars from north-east garage

The owners of a north-east garage are offering a reward after thieves tried to steal three high-performance cars worth around £70,000.

The family-owned Sandford Garage in Boddam was targeted by the would-be thieves in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Owner Andrew Street said three Ford Focus RS cars were broken into at around 1.30am by three suspects who planned on using them to make their getaway.

They trio damaged the cars’ locks and managed to remove one of their batteries, which they used to jump-start one of the other vehicles.

However, after getting on of the cars to start, they managed to drive it into an embankment just a stone’s throw away from the garage.

Mr Street said: “They managed to get inside one of the cars, but couldn’t get away.

“They broke into one of the cars to take out the battery in order to jump-start the other one.

“They must have been here for about 45 minutes, wandering around and trying to get the car to start. The locks of the cars were damaged and the windows were down.

“If they had reversed the car, they could have made it out, but they drove forward into a grassy embankment right in front of where it had been parked.

“From the CCTV footage, we could see it was three people, all of them wearing hoodies.

“They went to the Buchan Braes after, where they jumped into another car and headed in the direction of Aberdeen.”

Mr Street’s son Jo Lawrence, who also works at the garage, was the first to arrive at the garage after receiving numerous messages alerting him that a car was “half on the pavement, half in the air”.

He added: “We’re a family business and it’s something that we shouldn’t have to deal with right now.

“It’s not a personal attack on anyone, it’s someone who wanted to steal one of these high-performance cars.

“But Monday was just a complete write-off dealing with the incident.

“We have a really good relationship with our customers and they were quite easy-going when we told them the news.

“They know that any damages will be taken care of by us.”

The cars are estimated to be worth a total of £70,000 and belong to the garage’s regular customers.

Mr Street said the business is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who may have a positive lead which could help police trace the offenders.

Fraserburgh CID launched a probe into the incident and has requested for members of the public to come forward with information.

Officers are also looking to speak to anyone who might have private CCTV or dashcam footage around 1.30am, which may have captured any suspicious persons or vehicles.

People should get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting police reference PS-20200907-0564.