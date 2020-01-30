Thief threatened Aberdeen homeowner after being caught stealing

Police have issued a warning to residents after a sneak thief broke into an Aberdeen home and threatened the homeowner.

The warning to stay vigilant comes after two incidents of theft from homes within the city.

A man, described as five foot six and white, entered a home on Craigielea Mews in Airyhall at around 4.30am this morning.

The man, who is said to have been wearing a waterproof hooded jacket, dark trousers and dark shoes, spoke with a local accent and was able to get away with items from the property.

He was challenged by the homeowner, before arming himself with an item from the house and acting in a threatening manner.

He left in the direction of the Seafield Road shops. No one was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday January 28 a person entered an address on Bayview Road in the West End of the city at around 10.30pm.

They stole a wallet before leaving in the direction of the city centre.

Police are now appealing for information from the public.

Inspector Lisa Sim, of Whinhill Police Station, said: “Inquiries are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are connected.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of either of the incidents and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home security and ensure all doors and windows are secured, as well as to check around your homes that all entry and exit points are properly secured.

She added: “In one of the incidents, the home owners challenged the man who entered their house and he subsequently threatened them with an item he had stolen from the property.

“Thankfully incidents such as this are extremely rare in Aberdeen, however remember the safety of you and your family and I urge you to phone 999 before challenging an intruder.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0311 of 30 January, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.