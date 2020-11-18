Ambulance stolen while on a call with thief leading police on chase across north-east

A man has been arrested after stealing an ambulance sat outside a house on a call – before leading police on a chase into the Cairngorms.

Paramedics were called to an emergency call in Kemnay at about 6.20am today.

But as they dealt with the call, the vehicle was snatched.

It is understood police pursued the ambulance over the Cabrach into Moray, where it was stopped in Dufftown.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the theft of an ambulance from an address in Kemnay.

“Following pursuit, the officers stopped the vehicle near Dufftown and made an arrest.

“Investigations are still ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said: “Stealing an ambulance is a deplorable act.

“If anyone has information on this incident we would encourage them to contact police.”

The spokesman added: “The patient was transferred to hospital via another resource and was at no risk.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101.