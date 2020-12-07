Thief steals Christmas turkey in Fraserburgh shed break-in

A turkey and other frozen festive food has been stolen from a garden shed in Fraserburgh.

Police are appealing for information after a shed in West Shore Gardens was broken into between Saturday evening and yesterday.

A large quantity of frozen meat, including a large turkey, was taken.

Police are urging anyone offered these items for sale to contact them.

PC Neale Gawthorpe said: “At this time of year freezers are full of food for the holiday season and now one family has been left without their festive fare, including their Christmas turkey.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything , including someone in the area carrying a large quantity of frozen meat get in touch.

“Also, if anyone is offered a quantity of meat, including a large turkey, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101.