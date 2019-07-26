They’re braw – new Oor Wullie statues delight children at Aberdeen hospital

Four new additions to a fundraising art trail have been revealed to young hospital patients in the north-east.

Children at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital were first to see the four “Wandering Wullie” statues, part of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail.

The sculptures – which are the same size as the miniature ones decorated by school children in the north-east – have been designed by artists and will appear at events across the region – raising the profile of the Archie Foundation which is one of three charities to benefit.

As part of their launch, children and their families took part in a mini-trail and art activities at the hospital.

Katie Kyle, the Archie Foundation’s partnership manager, said: “It was lovely to launch the Wandering Wullies at RACH, as the idea behind them is to allow people who might not otherwise be able to take part in the trail to get involved, as well as raising awareness of the trail and the Archie Foundation and supporting fundraising events around Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail.

“The four wee Oor Wullies will be available for community groups holding fetes or shows, or community groups who would like the chance to share the joy of the trail.

“We are looking forward to hearing lots of interesting ideas for where they can visit.

“We expect them to prove very popular so we would urge anyone who is interested in having a visit to get in touch as soon as possible and we’ll do our best to get round as many as possible.”

The morning of fun was organised by the play team at RACH, as well as the trail’s art co-ordinator Fiona Chance – who holds regular sessions with young patients.

She said: “The artists worked really hard and enjoyed creating colourful and bold designs for these special Oor Wullies and now they’re ready to begin their adventures, bringing smiles to people out and about across the city and beyond.

“It’s been wonderful to launch their journey at RACH with the children who will ultimately benefit from all the money that will be raised when the sculptures are auctioned off in September.”

The event proved popular with children and their families as they hunted the sculptures and designed their own Oor Wullies.

Charlie Blacklaws, 7, said: “I liked seeing the Oor Wullies.

“My favourite was the doctor one. I really enjoyed doing art with the other children.”

Imogen Gunn, 8, added: “I enjoyed finding all the Oor Wullies and designing my own. I painted a loveheart one.”

And Rebecca Blackman, 5, completed the trail for her brother Harris, 8, who was unable to attend.

She said: “I did the trail and won a rabbit. The best bit was seeing Archie – I gave him a hug.

“My favourite Oor Wullie was the rainbow one.”

Mum Kirsty added: “She’s doing the trail for her brother – it’s a really nice thing to do.”

Robert Foubister, whose six-year-old son Miller is a patient at the hospital, said: “It was fantastic.

“It’s given Miller something to focus on.

“The Archie Foundation do so much good work and they provide a vital service.”