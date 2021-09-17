These top dog-friendly road trips across the north and north-east are paw-fect for man’s best friend

New research has revealed the top dog-friendly road trips in Scotland that are certain to set tails wagging – with trails in the north and north-east ranking highly.

The team at tails.com looked at Scotland’s favourite road trip routes and rated them on a dog-friendly scale to decide which is best for your canine companion.

On each route, they identified a few of the main stopping points and went on to decide how dog-friendly they were.

They decided this by looking at accommodation, nearby vets, restaurants, attractions and walking trails.

Routes were rated between one and 50 based on the amenities at their stopping points.

For tails.com, the Edinburgh to Kirkwall route came out on top, with the main stopping points of Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness and Kirkwall scoring an average of 31.7.

They boasted a massive 336 dog-friendly Airbnbs, 90 vets, 72 dog-friendly restaurants, and eight dog-friendly activities.

This route also boasts one of the highest number of walking trails with 220.

Second on the list was the Royal Deeside Tourist Route, which scored 25.9 out of 50.

Its stopping points include Perth and Aberdeen.

Other popular road trip routes included Inverness to Elgin, and Heart 200, which ends in the Cairngorms National Park.

The famous North Coast 500 didn’t rank as highly in the pup world as it does in the people one, with a rating of only 15.9 out of 50.