These men might be in the north-east if you see them, stay away and call police

Police are appealing for help to find two men with links to the north-east, following a serious incident in Inverness.

Donald Stewart Snr, 47, and Donald Stewart Jnr, 24, both known as “Blocker” are being sought by police as officers believe they may be able to help with an ongoing investigation into a serious incident which took place in Inverness on August 19 2018.

The urgent appeal was made by Highlands and Islands as the pair are known to have links to the Moray area and may have travelled elsewhere in Scotland.

Donald Stewart Snr is white, approximately 5ft 11in tall, with fair blonde hair cut very short. He has tattoos on his right arm including the name Kelly, a heart scrolls and a devil.

Donald Stewart Jnr has fair/red hair, thing build and psoriasis patches on his face.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: “Significant police inquiries continue to be carried out in relation to this incident and in an effort to trace the two men.

“I would ask people not approach either man if you believe you have seen them.

“Instead please call Police Scotland as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting NN9222/18. You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.