Two starving bearded dragons rescued from a bin are defying the odds as they make an “amazing” recovery at an Aberdeen pet shop.

In an astonishing chance encounter, the pair were spotted “wriggling” inside a plastic bag when a local mechanic went to put his rubbish in the large communal bin.

He rushed the “emaciated” lizards from Froghall to the nearby Waterworld Aquatics and Reptile Centre at the foot of Clifton Road for treatment.

A young employee went running to fetch experienced colleague Cheryl Paton, shouting that there was an “emergency” as soon as she saw them.

Frantic efforts to revive the reptiles

Reptile fan Cheryl has worked at the shop for years, and has a few bearded dragons in her family.

She burst into tears at the distressing sight, fearing one of the “stone cold” creatures was already dead.

“They were completely malnourished, and it looked like whatever small amount of food they were getting was being eaten by the younger one,” Cheryl said.

“I was very upset, they were really cold and the ideal temperature for them is 35-40 degrees during the day.”

The poorly pair were immediately bathed with water infused with electrolytes and fed special critical care formula to revive them.

Cheryl added: “That gave them a little boost and they seemed to perk up a bit.

“But it’s only been in the last few days that I have become confident that the older fella is going to make it.”

Lizards are lucky to be alive

Even more than a week on, the animal-lover can’t believe how fortunate the duo are to have been found.

Cheryl said: “I can’t get over the fact the man, who is a customer of ours, saw the bag moving. They could easily have ended up dead in landfill.

“These two couldn’t survive in the cold for long and I think those bins are emptied once every few days.

“And it would have been a painful going for them.

“These guys are crazy lucky to have been found, the way they are picking up is amazing.”

Live locusts among dragons’ diet

The customer was asked to christen them, and they have been named Rhaegal and Viserion after two dragons in Game of Thrones.

Rhaegal, the younger of the two, has come on leaps and bounds while older Viserion is making slow but steady progress.

They are being treated to greens and vegetables, live locusts, Morio worms and cockroaches.

Cheryl describes the creatures as the “dogs and cats of the reptile world”, and they make popular pets.

The Waterworld worker added: “They have very affectionate natures.”

Know your stuff before taking on any pet

Cheryl has urged people to be aware of the costs involved before taking on a bearded dragon.

The lizards cost about the same to look after as a big dog, at about £12 each week.

They need a vivarium to live in, and their lighting needs changed every six months at an approximate cost of £30.

She added: “Often animals are brought in because owners can no longer keep them.

“We try not to turn people away if we have space, we understand how circumstances can change.

“There are lots of different things you can do, you can even call the SSPCA if you are struggling.”

More information about looking after reptiles is available on the SSPCA website.

