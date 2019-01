These are the trains ScotRail has cancelled or reduced carriages on today

A number of ScotRail services in the north-east have been cancelled this afternoon,

The 1.57pm service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh has been cancelled due to a train fault.

ScotRail is advising passengers they can travel on the 2.52pm Service to London Kings Cross.

And both the 2.20pm service between Aberdeen and Montrose, and the return trip at 3.50pm have also been cancelled due to train faults.

However, a number of other services will have fewer carriages due to a variety of reasons including maintenance and train faults.