These are the north-east brewers featuring in Aldi’s Scottish Summer Beer Festival

Three north-east breweries have been selected to feature in a popular supermarket’s summer beer festival.

Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer, joins Six Degrees North, Keith Brewery and Spey Valley Brewery in Aldi’s 21st Scottish Summer Beer Festival.

Across Scotland 30 craft beers from 13 breweries will feature.

Fierce Beer’s Easy Shift and Cranachan Killer have been picked to feature alongside Six Degree’s North’s Brevet Beer.

Keith Brewery have had their Pale Keith IPA, their Pilsner 1814 and Wat-er Peach chosen.

All the beer’s will be available at Aldi stores across Scotland.

Drygate Brewery and Brewgooder will spice up the selection with a mango and chilli pale ale, and a session IPA Chilloozy.

Gordon Ratcliffe, commercial director of Keith Brewery and Spey Valley Brewery, said: “We have always had a great relationship with Aldi, having showcased many of our beers in the past.

“We can’t wait to hear what the customers think of our range of beers taking place in the festival, which are perfect to enjoy during the summer months.

“We are hugely grateful of Aldi’s continued support across the Scottish beer industry and look forward to yet another success festival.”

The festival which starts today, take place across all 91 Aldi stores in Scotland and is worth an estimated £85,000 to the breweries involved.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director of Aldi Scotland, said: “Year after year, our Scottish Beer Festival supports and recognises the very best of Scottish craft beer and the breweries behind them.

“We are very much looking forward to showcasing an impressive variety of premium lagers, amber ales, stouts and IPAs from 13 exceptional breweries located throughout the length and breadth of Scotland.”

“We are very proud of the strong partnerships we have built with various local breweries over the years and we know that many of them have been hit hard by lockdown measures.

“I’m pleased our customers can enjoy exploring some of the finest local craft beers Scotland has to offer while helping small breweries during these challenging times.”

All the beers feature in this year’s Scottish Summer Beer Festival

Brewgooder

· Chilloozy, £1.49, (330ml, 3.7% ABV)

· Moyo Juice, £1.49, (330ml, 3.9% ABV)

St Andrews Brewing Co.

· Pale Ale, £1.49, (330ml, 4.5% ABV)

· Yippie IPA, £1.79, (330ml, 6% ABV)

Tempest Brewing

· Vermont Sessions, £1.69, (330ml, 4.6% ABV)

· Elemental, £1.69, (330ml, 5.1% ABV)

· Long White Cloud, £1.69, (330ml, 5.4% ABV)

William Bros Brewing Co

· Che Guava, £1.79 (500ml, 3.5% ABV)

· Tin Man, £1.89, (500ml, 5.5% ABV)

Fierce Beer

· Easy Shift, £1.49 (330ml, 4.5% ABV)

· Cranachan Killer, £1,69, (330ml, 5.5% ABV)

· Dirty Sanchez, £1.79, (330ml, 6.5% ABV)

· Moose Mouse, £1.49, (330ml, 4.5% ABV)

Keith Brewery

· Pale Keith, £1.69, (330ml, 5.0% ABV)

· Spey Valley Brewery 1814 Lager, £1.69, (330ml, 5.0% ABV)

· Wat-er Peach, £1.49, (330ml, 4.5% ABV))

Swannay Brewing

· Sneaky Wee Orkney, £1.69, (500ml, 4.2% ABV)

West Beer

· Munich Red, £1.69, (330ml, 4.9% ABV)

· Heidi-Weisse, £1.69, (330ml, 5.2% ABV)

· GPA, £1.69, (330ml, 5.2% ABV)

Barney’s Beer

· Marshmallow Milk Stout, £1.79, (330ml, 7.4% ABV)

· Sherbet, £1.49, (330ml, 4.2% ABV)

Drygate

· Fire in the Disco, £1.69, (330ml, 5.1% ABV)

· Camera Obscura, £1.79, (330ml, 4.8% ABV)

· Rancho Rosa, £1.49, (330ml, 4.2% ABV)

Fyne Ales

· Jarl, £1.69, (500ml, 3.8% ABV)

· Hurricane Jack, £1.69, (500ml, 4.4% ABV)

· Highlander, £1.79, (500ml, 4.8% ABV)

Six Degrees North

· Wanderlust, £1.69, (330ml, 4.6% ABV)

· Brevet, £1.79, (330ml, 6% ABV)