These are the north-east attractions you can visit this weekend

Popular visitor attractions across the north-east are looking forward to welcoming guests back for the first time this year.

Volunteers at the Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum have been busy preparing to reopen tomorrow, Saturday May 1.

This will be the first time this year that guests will be able to visit the popular tourist attraction.

The museum is run solely by volunteers who have been working hard to get the site ready to safely welcome people back.

They have introduced track and trace QR codes on entry to the museum, hand sanitising stations throughout the building and a one way system is in place.

Chairwoman of the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association, Cressida Coates, said: “There’s great excitement, all of the volunteers are just very excited to be able to open.”

At the moment the museum will only be open at weekends from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Fort George

The 250-year-old site reopened its doors to visitors on Friday and has introduced new technology for guests to enjoy.

The 250-year-old site is considered to be one of the most outstanding fortifications in Europe. Visitors can now access hundreds of years of history through the new audio guide available on their phone.

It is just one of over 20 Historic Environment Scotland ticketed sites reopening across Scotland today.

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Art Gallery began welcoming guests back on Monday after undergoing a deep clean and preparation to make it a “safe space”.

The award-winning gallery has been busy with walk-ins this week as there are QR codes placed outside the building which allow people to scan themselves in. However, booking in advance is recommended.

Acting museum manager, Alex Robertson, said: “I think this time around it’s been a little bit more relaxed, I think when we reopened in August last year we didn’t know what to expect, but because this has been the second time it’s been a bit easier for us.

“We learned some lessons from last time and just made the process easier for visitors and it seems to be working.”

Although they have had a decent number of visitors, staff are hoping even more will come to admire the masterpieces. Mr Robertson added “I think there is still a little bit of apprehension in the wider society and it will take time for people to get out and about and visit more places.”

The gallery has introduced a new retail space called Shop at the Top which promotes and supports local artists, designers and makers.

Peterhead Prison Museum

Peterhead Prison Museum also opened it’s doors on Monday April 26. Built in 1888, it is known as the most notorious prison in Scotland.

The museum opens every morning at 10am, allowing last entry to the attraction at 4.30pm. Plan your visit here.

What level are we and what restrictions have eased?

On Monday April 26, Scotland moved from lockdown into Level 3 of the Covid restrictions.

This means that visitor attractions and public buildings could reopen for the first time this year. People can also visit attractions in groups of six from two households.

In Level 3 hospitality venues have been allowed to reopen meaning that after visiting attractions people can go to cafes, pubs and restaurants.

However, some entertainment venues such as cinemas, theatres and amusement arcades can only reopen in Level 2.

What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

The north-east is expected to experience weather of “mixed fortune” this weekend. With spells of scattered showers from Saturday right through to Monday.

Want to know what the weather has in store for us this Bank Holiday weekend? Here's Alex with all the details 👇

