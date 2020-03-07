These are the most dog-friendly Scottish National Trust castles and estates in the north-east

It has been revealed that the north-east is home to half of the most dog-friendly Scottish National Trust properties.

A new study by Petlandia has named the top ten best National Trust properties for dogs in Scotland.

The pet company has ranked the sites based on a set of doggy criteria points which includes allowing dogs, providing poo bins and drinking water for your pups.

Ten points are given for each criteria the property meets with off-lead activities rewarded even more highly – twenty points were awarded per site if they let pooches roam free.

The top score out of 100 went to Balmacara Square which scored 80 points, closely followed by Aberdeenshire’s Castle Fraser which scored 70 points.

Five more north-east treasures are included on this list, making Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire one of the top regions in Scotland for canine tourism.

Top ten best Scottish National Trust properties for dogs:

Balmacara Square Castle Fraser Barry Mill Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve Crathes Castle Drum Castle Arduaine Garden Craigievar Castle Abertarff House Brodie Castle

Castle Fraser

Castle Fraser, near Dunecht, scored 70 points. It’s a great tourist spot and is one of Scotland’s largest tower houses. The castle also features an impressive portrait collection.

Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve

Mar Lodge Estate is Britain’s largest National Nature Reserve. Scoring 60/100, this wildlife wonderland in the heart of the Cairngorms. There are 15 Munros across the reserve, and four out of five of the UK’s highest mountains can be found here.

Crathes Castle

Dogs can explore the woodland at Crathes off lead scoring this castle 50 points. Spot a variety of wildlife on the 16th-century castle grounds including roe deer, red squirrels, woodpeckers, buzzards and herons.

Drum Castle

Again scoring 50 points, Drum Castle dates back 700 years. Take your family and pups wandering through the Old Wood of Drum which is a safe haven for wildlife including red squirrels, bats, badgers, beetles, and a diverse variety of birds. Due to its significance, the Old Wood is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Craigievar Castle

Craigievar Castle, the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle, scored 40 points. However, if you’re exploring the gardens and woodland trails and looking for rare birds you will need to keep your beloved pet on a lead.