Map: These are the 28 pubs and restaurants linked to Aberdeen’s Covid-19 outbreak

A full list of more than 20 licensed premises linked to Aberdeen’s Covid-19 outbreak has been released by the Scottish Government.

So far 54 cases have been linked to the outbreak, which has been traced back to July 26.

More than 190 people have now been contacted by staff working on the Test and Protect scheme in connection with the spike.

This month alone has seen 81 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the north-east.

According to NHS Grampian, people who tested positive visited the following venues.

Bieldside Inn

Bobbin

Brewdog Castlegate

Buckie Farm Carvery

Café Andaluz

Café Dag

Café Drummond

Cock & Bull (The)

College Bar

Dutch Mill (The)

Dyce Carvery

East End Social Club

Ferryhill House Hotel

Hawthorn/Adam Lounge

Howff (The)

Justice Mill (The)

Marine Hotel (The)

McGintys’s

McNastys

Malmaison

Moonfish Café

No.10 Bar

O’Donoghues

Old Bank Bar

Prohibition

Soul

Spiders Web

The Draft Project

There are also four leisure settings named: Aboyne Golf Club, Deeside Golf Club, Hazelhead Golf Club and Banks O’Dee Football Club.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “I know people in the city will be concerned by this news. I want to stress that our health protection and Test & Protect teams are working extremely hard to speak to all the detected cases and identify their close contacts. We will be in contact with everyone.

“Right now, we need everyone to be vigilant. This incident highlights Covid-19 is still with us. I cannot stress enough that people should ONLY arrange a test, via the NHS Inform website (or the staff testing scheme if you work in health & social care), if they have the recognised symptoms. These are a fever, a new continuous cough, and/or a loss of your sense of taste or smell.

“If you are identified as a close contact of a detected case you will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Please do not seek a test if you do not have symptoms; getting tested and receiving a ‘not detected’ result will not remove the requirement to self isolate.”