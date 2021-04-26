All the McDonald’s restaurants that have opened for dine-in today in the north and north-east

Fast food fans in the north and north-east can now dine-in at McDonald’s for the first time this year.

Scotland moved to Level 3 on April 26, meaning restrictions were significantly eased.

All hospitality businesses including pubs, restaurants and cafes can reopen for dining-in until 8pm. Up to six people from two households can now meet indoors in a public space.

The retail sector has also reopened today alongside tourist attractions.

McDonald’s are gradually reopening their restaurants with some additional measures in place.

They will run a reduced menu and limit the amount of guests allowed in the restaurant at a time to aid with social distancing.

Here is a list of all of the McDonald’s in the north and north-east where you can now dine-in:

Aberdeen City Centre

Aberdeen – Kittybrewster

Aberdeen – Garthdee ASDA

Aberdeen – Westhill

Bridge of Don

Bucksburn

Elgin

Fort William

Fraserburgh

Inverness

Inverness – Inshes Retail Park

Nairn

Peterhead

Portlethen – ASDA

People have been out and about around the north and north-east today as the reopening of retail and the hospitality industry gets in to full swing.

The streets of Aberdeen looked truly alive for the first time this year today, as the shops were finally able to throw open their doors to the public.

Meanwhile,

shoppers in Inverness braved an early morning downpour as they headed into town for their first spree in four months.