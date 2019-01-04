These are the Aberdeen trains to Glasgow and Edinburgh that ScotRail have cancelled today

A number of trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have been scrapped this morning due to ScotRail’s on-going crew shortage problems.

Three services between the Granite City and Glasgow Queen Street have been cancelled outright with another three terminating in either Dundee or Perth.

And two services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been scrapped today, with one train not running and the other starting instead from Dundee.

It comes just days after commuters in the city hit out at the rail fair increases.

Trains cancelled today include;

8.29am Edinburgh to Aberdeen

3.58pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street

7.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

8.44pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street

10.50pm Aberdeen to Inverurie

All these cancelled services, which have been scrapped due to crew shortage, have bus replacements in place.

And a number of other services will be terminated at other stations, and either won’t call at Aberdeen at all, or will require bus replacement services.

These include;

5.34am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – Terminating at Stirling.

9.39am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – Terminating at Perth.

9.42am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – Terminating at Dundee.

1.12pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh – Service will miss Aberdeen, instead starting at Dundee with a reduced number of coaches.

1.43pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – Terminating at Dundee.

3.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – Terminating at Perth.

5.41pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – Terminating at Dundee.

More than a dozen other services will be reduced from four coaches to three due to a combination of crew shortages and faults.