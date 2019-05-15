Theresa May praises Aberdeen mum for charity work

The prime minister has recognised an Aberdeen woman for setting up a charity to help people who suffer the same genetic condition as her son.

Theresa May commemorated Nicola Miller, from Aberdeen, and her sister Rebecca Stewart, now based in Kent, for raising awareness of the very rare condition xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) through their charity, the Teddington Trust after Nicola’s son, Eddison, was diagnosed in 2012 at the age of one.

It is the only organisation to offer support for those who suffer from the condition which decreases the ability to repair DNA damage such as that caused by ultraviolet (UV) light. Rebecca and Nicola have developed school resources about XP.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a personal letter to Nicola, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Your work through the Teddington Trust is making a profound difference to the lives of people with this very rare condition.”