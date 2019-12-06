There’s still time to sign up for Aberdeen Santa Run in aid of charity

This year’s Santa Run in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) will see hundreds of locals dashing through the city.

Now in its fourth year, the festive fun run will be held on Sunday 15 December at Aberdeen Sports Village, and is open to anyone who is willing to brave the cold for a good cause.

Runners will receive a Santa suit, medal and goody bag for their efforts, which will support children who are affected with life-shortening illnesses.

Aberdeen Community Fundraiser for CHAS Emma Moore said: “We’re so grateful that the Aberdeen Sports Village are supporting CHAS again this Christmas and proud to once again have support from Mackie’s of Scotland and also Travelstock Packaging.

“The festive period can be a very difficult time for families who are caring for children with life- shortening conditions, and we help give families the greatest gift of all at Christmas – precious time together.

“We’re encouraging the community to sign up and take part in this amazing event so we can continue to support local families who desperately need our care.”

To enter or for further details visit: www.entrycentral.com/abdnsantarun