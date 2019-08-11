There’s still time for north-east children to enter Summer Reading Challenge

Children have been warned they only have a couple of weeks left to enter this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

More than 4,000 youngsters signed up to take part last year with the closing date set for August 24.

Library staff within Live Life Aberdeenshire organise the annual event that encourages youngsters to read during the summer holidays.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Each child taking part receives a collector card to keep track of the books they have read, collecting a sticker for each one and receiving a book prize after reading six books or more.

“The children will have the opportunity to do the challenge up to three times with other prizes being available if they do it a second or third time.

“A book gift card will be awarded to the star reader from each library in Aberdeenshire.

“The lucky child will be chosen by library staff who have shown the most progress with their reading during the challenge.

“This year, the library service is going to award one of these children the title of Aberdeenshire Star Reader and the winner will be awarded a prize.”

A creative competition runs alongside the Summer Reading Challenge where children are asked to design a bookmark with the theme of the love of reading.

There are four age categories people can enter.

Winners from the competition and star readers will be invited to a special prize giving event taking place at Woodhill House on September 28.

For more information visit https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/libraries/