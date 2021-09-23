Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

There’s something in the water in Banchory as independent drink shop toasts success

By Rosemary Lowne
23/09/2021, 11:45 am
Strong spirit: Guy Finlayson has opened an "unpretentious" and friendly independent drinks shop in Banchory's High Street.

When a customer overheard Guy Finlayson tell the story about a Chilean winemaker who plays jazz music to his wines, she was so fascinated that she swiftly picked up a bottle of Terroir Sonoro and headed straight for the till.

This spirited storytelling is what gives Guy and his brother Mungo’s independent drinks shop, The Strong Water Co, added depth and flavour.

A world away from the supermarket alcohol aisles where big brands dominate the shelves, the Banchory shop is like an “Aladdin’s Cave”, brimming with just under 1,000 independent brands from beers, whisky and wine to gin, rum and fizz.

Charge your glasses: Guy Finlayson and his brother Mungo have brought the good old fashioned buying experience back to Banchory’s High Street.

Unpretentious

And it’s not just the labels that do the talking, as Guy loves nothing more than blethering with his customers and sharing some of the intriguing stories behind the bottles stacked high on the shelves.

“An independent drink shop like this can be a really intimidating because the culture around wine drinking can be really knowledge based,” said Guy.

Aladdin’s Cave: With just under 1,000 independent brands, Guy is constantly extending the shelves to fit more bottles in.

“So it’s really important to us to be knowledge based but also approachable and fun because a lot of the time it’s way too serious.

“What we do is all based around people and stories.

“It’s all very well having these products but what’s unique about us is the stories we share about the products and the people behind them.”

Toast of the town: Guy enjoys bringing to life the stories behind the bottles he sells.

French influence

It was the brother’s gran Muriel who first gave him a taste for the drinks industry.

“My family have always had an interest in wine,” said Guy.

My gran Muriel used to live in France so we always had an interest in all things French and their culture including wine.”

A lot of bottle: Guy is constantly researching and getting to know small drink producers.

Travelling the world

After leaving school, Guy took some time out to see some of the world, working on a marine project in Fiji before getting his hands dirty on a sheep farm in Australia.

Taste test: Customers can try before they buy.

Banchory Beer Festival

After returning to Banchory, Guy stacked shelves in a drinks shop before he and his brother Mungo set up MFGF Events, the company behind Banchory Beer Festival, True OriGINs – The Scottish Gin Festival and Inverurie Beer Festival.

Although Guy loves putting on drinks events, he missed meeting customers so he and his brother took a leap of faith and opened The Strong Water Co in November 2019.

“I really enjoyed doing drinks events but I always wanted to get back into retail because I like speaking to people, said Guy.

Guy loves nothing more than chatting to customers.

“The opportunity to open a shop was too good to miss as it’s in one of the best locations in the high street.”

Full of character

Transforming an empty shell of a building into a quirky shop was a labour of love for Guy.

“I didn’t want a super sterile, characterless shop with white walls, mirrors and white light that so many retailers are nowadays,” said Guy.

“I wanted something that people look at and think it’s interesting, it’s one of a kind really.

“I even made a light out of my old grandfather’s fishing rod which hangs from the ceiling.”

Guy stocks wine for all budgets and tastes.

Food and drink pairings

From gin and champagne to whisky, wine and beer, row upon row of bottles sparkle in the sunlight as customers crane their necks take in the floor to ceiling displays.

But it’s not just the bottles catching the attention of customers as the shop also boasts some mouthwatering food options such as freshly prepped lobster, cheese and meat platters, oysters and even a dine at home service.

“The tins of Perello olives are our number one selling product,” said Guy.

“Then it’s whisky, local beers from Burnside Brewery and champagne.

“We also stock local gins like Esker, eeNoo made by Lost Loch Spirits and LBD Gin from Little Brown Dog Spirits.”

Gin fans are sure to enjoy perusing The Strong Water Co.

Inaugural single cask

Also holding its own is The Strong Water Co Single Cask Fettercairn 10- year-old whisky.

“It’s made at Fettercairn distillery so it was made 10-years ago and then sat in a barrel before we bought that cask of whisky,” said Guy.

The Strong Water Co’s inaugural single cask is the Fettercairn 10-year-old.

Fruit and veg boxes

But just four months after opening, the shop’s doors were closed as the Coronavirus pandemic led to a national lockdown.

“When lockdown happened it was a bit of a shock,” said Guy.

“Luckily, we had supply chains into fruit and veg so we started doing fruit and veg boxes during lockdown and that really helped us a lot.”

Whisky lovers can enjoy a chat and a dram to help them decide what bottle to go for.

Customers worldwide

With the mortar and bricks side of his business suddenly closed, Guy worked day and night to keep the business afloat by moving it online.

“Having the website was great as we’ve been sending orders worldwide,” said Guy.

“The furthest order was sent to Christchurch in New Zealand.”

Customers as far afield as New Zealand have been placing orders with The Strong Water Co.

Whisky tasting

With a glint in his eye and a smile across his face, it’s clear to see that Guy is buzzing to be back in his shop.

“I love meeting the customers when they come in,” said Guy.

“And if someone comes in and they don’t know what kind of whisky they like, it’s important for us to put a glass in their hand and discover what flavours they’re looking for and make educated decisions around that.”

With prices starting from £1.95, Guy says there’s something to suit all budgets.

Whisky subscription club

Looking to the future, Guy’s glass is certainly half full.

“To have done what we’ve done in the past year in the middle of everything is fantastic,” said Guy.

“I’m now thinking about starting a whisky subscription club so people can try the new whisky without committing to a bottle.”

Whisky club: Guy plans to start a whisky club so people can taste different brands before buying a bigger bottle.

A round of questions with Guy Finlayson

Guy Finlayson loves bringing to life the stories behind the bottles.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Good products don’t have to have the best branding or jump off the shelf, sometimes the most understated products can provide the best surprises.

It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself?

In summer, it’s a glass of dry French Rosè.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

A corn on the cob liqueur, people are endlessly coming up with new and whacky products, some better then others! Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

What’s the most under-rated drink?

A Greek white, my current favorite is Assyrtiko Kir-Yianni.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Mainly whisky. I love how through so few ingredients there can be such an amazing array of flavours and it’s the perfect little night cap.

Best food and drink pairing?

Whisky and cheese.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Château Léoube Rosè, Burnside Brewery’s Sunset Song and Lost Loch Spirit’s eeNoo gin.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. What do you serve?

A dirty gin martini, it’s a good judge of character.

For more information about The Strong Water Co check out their website, Facebook or Instagram pages.

 

 

 