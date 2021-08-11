Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

‘There’s no excuse’: NHS Grampian shares shocking abuse directed at staff

By David Mackay
11/08/2021, 3:32 pm Updated: 11/08/2021, 3:36 pm
NHS Grampian staff have reported shocking abuse on social media and on telephones. Photo: Shutterstock

NHS Grampian has shared examples of abuse directed towards staff to encourage people to change their ways.

This week the British Medical Association published a survey revealing more than a third of doctors have been verbally abused or threatened.

Meanwhile, half of all medics have seen colleagues be assaulted or abused.

Now NHS Grampian has published examples of abuse directed at north-east staff on the telephone and on social media.

‘We are your friends, your neighbours’

NHS Grampian has described the abuse directed towards staff as “offensive”.

Comments include accusing the health board being “in league with the devil” and accusing medics of keeping them “captive”.

Meanwhile, other comments include accusing staff of “being responsible for their death” while saying the NHS is “murdering” people.

NHS Grampian’s Instagram post advised viewer discretion due to the content of some of the abuse.

It added: “These images show just a small selection of the abuse doled out to health and social care staff in our call centres and on social media.

“You may find some of them offensive and frankly, they are.

“No-one comes to work to be spoken to in that way, or to deal with the countless vicious comments on social media.

“Please remember at the end of the phone or on the other side of a computer are real human beings.

“We are your friends, your family, your neighbours and we work hard to provide the very best service we can.”

NHS Grampian has stressed all staff are encouraged to report incidents of verbal or physical abuse, which may result in prosecution.